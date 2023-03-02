RSPCA plea for help to home crossbreed after 540 days
- Published
An appeal to find a home for a dog who has been at a rescue centre for 540 days has resulted in "a lot of applications" from people hoping to adopt him, the RSPCA said.
Charlie, a nine-year-old crossbreed, is being looked after at Brent Knoll RSPCA, near Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset.
Andy Cook, a behavioural welfare advisor, said he was brought in after a change in the family's circumstances.
He said the cost of living crisis meant RSPCA centres were "full to brimming".
Mr Cook said: "Charlie spends a lot of time with staff and joins us on break times... we all enjoy spending time with [him] but know in our hearts he really needs a proper home to call his own."
"He is so loving and affectionate and a pleasure to be around," he added.
He said they are open to who would like Charlie as a companion but think he would suit a person, a couple or a family who had older children as he can be a challenge around other dogs.
"He just needs a loving home where he will get all the care and attention he deserves," he added.
Even though Charlie's appeal has resulted in applications, due to the cost of living crisis the charity's branches and centres were "full to brimming with pets in need of adoption", Mr Cook said.
"By freeing up space we can help more animals in need, so we would ask anyone interested in adopting a pet to also view the RSPCA's Find a Pet webpage.