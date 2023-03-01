Untouched 1920s Frome shop closes its doors for good
A feed and seed shop which opened 100 years ago has closed its doors for the last time.
Moore & Toop in Frome, Somerset, closed on Wednesday following owner Ernest Clothier's retirement.
Mr Clothier, who has run the shop on Christchurch Street West since 1969, said: "I'll miss the customers and the natter."
The shop which opened in 1923 has been virtually unchanged since it was built in 1922.
Advertisements from brands that do not exist anymore cover the walls of the shop.
On his last day of trade, Mr Clothier said: "We've got customers that them, their fathers and their great grandfathers, used to shop here. Generations."
Looking back at his 54 years in the business, Mr Clothier said when he first took over the business with his wife Mary, "there was plenty of trade" and they "used to have to send people away".
"When we were really busy, in the spring, we used to work all day and we [Mr Clothier and his wife] wouldn't speak to one another. We'd barely have a cup of tea," he said.
"I used to come back from dinner and open the door. I used to say it's like letting cows in the parlour because you'd undo the door and they'd just flood in," he laughed.
Mr Clothier said he did notice trade slowing down in the mid 90s after "the old gardeners disappeared" and "farming changed".
Despite the change in shopping habits, Mr Clothier said he thinks his shop has stood the test of time due to "good service".
He said: "There aren't many left, a lot of them have fallen - so we must have done something right."
"The wife and I, as they say, are the winning team," he added.
Despite looking back with "fond memories", Mr Clothier said it was time to shut up shop as he "creeps" towards 80.
"I've done my bit. I've done it for 54 years. You can't go on forever."
He said while locals will be sad to the shop go, alongside his famous brown coat, they have now come to terms with it.
"It's a long old time. Lots of happy memories and lovely people. Luckily most of them paid," he said.
Ray Carver, who has been a regular customer over Mr Clothier's tenure, said: "He's been a great help. It's part of Frome's character.
"It's a shame really but time comes doesn't it?"
There for their father's last day of trade, Mr Clothier's daughters Karen Dredge and Tracey Charlton said it was the end of an era.
Ms Dredge said: "It's quite mixed emotions. Obviously I've known this shop, mum and dad have been here forever but at the same time I think Dad is ready for retirement."
Ms Dredge said she'll always remember playing on the lorry in the back yard and "all the customers that have come in over the years", especially the ones who have ended up being friends.
Ms Charlton said it was sad to say goodbye to the shop "that's like walking into a museum" and while her dad will find retirement different, "he'll find stuff to do".
