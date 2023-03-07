Bath and North East Somerset special needs school to open in 2025
A new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is set to open in 2025 after the government backed the bid for it.
Bath and North East Somerset Council will develop a school to provide spaces for 120 children and young people.
Councillor Dine Romero said news the Department For Education had backed the bid was "very welcome and exciting".
He said he would continue to support the work to see the completion of the project.
The school will cater for young people with autism (ASD), severe learning difficulties (SLD) or with profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD).
"In Bath and North East Somerset we endeavour to work closely with our families and recognise the need for an increase in provision for our young people with special educational needs," Mr Romero said.
He said he was "very pleased" to have supported the bid for the school and would "continue to support the work to see the completion of the project and the opening of this new special school."
There are currently three special schools in Bath and North East Somerset, two generic schools - Fosse Way in Radstock and Three Ways in Bath, and an Aspire Special School, which caters for young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.
The council said it would seek proposals from organisations interested in establishing and running the new school.