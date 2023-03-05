Plans unveiled for over 700 homes near M5 in Somerset
- Published
More than 700 new homes will be built close to the M5 motorway in Somerset if plans are approved later this year.
The land east of Bower Lane and Dunwear Lane in Bridgwater has been earmarked for future housing growth.
The scheme is within Sedgemoor District Council's Local Plan, which runs until 2032.
Countryside Partnerships is currently delivering a development of 260 homes on the north side of the A372 Westonzoyland Road.
In February, the council's development committee approved plans for a further 530 homes on the southern side of the same road.
Following an initial proposal last October, Edward Ware (Bridgwater) Ltd has submitted for plans for the remaining land, including 750 new homes, a primary school and a community facility between the Polden Bower School and the Strawberry Grange Site.
The council's local plan identifies the land between the M5 and existing houses (known collectively as 'East Bridgwater') to provide "around 1,200" homes (including affordable housing), a primary school, a "neighbourhood centre" with community shops and facilities, and a road to connect it with the local network.
If approved, these plans would see land allocated near to the Bower Inn for a new primary school.
The plans would see housing delivered in three phases, starting from the northern end, as well as the completion of a spine road linking the A39 Bath Road to a new roundabout on the A372, which is currently under construction.
Bower Lane would be largely closed to traffic, providing a green corridor for pedestrians and cyclists.
A spokesman for the developer said: "Bridgwater is equidistant between Exeter and Bristol, and development at this strategic location on the M5 motorway will demonstrate and showcase that Bridgwater is a growing and ambitious town.
The new unitary Somerset Council - which takes control on April 1 - will make a decision on these plans before the end of the year.