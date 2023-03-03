Clevedon Tesco shoppers complain of 'sewage smell'
- Published
A supermarket has apologised after shoppers complained about the "disgusting smell of sewage".
A "stomach-churning" odour in Tesco Superstore, in Clevedon, North Somerset, left customers complaining for more than three weeks.
"It smells like pungent sewers and rotten eggs, you have to shop quickly," said shopper James Wright.
A spokesperson for Tesco said they had resolved the problem.
"We apologise to our customers for the recent issue, our maintenance team have carried out works at the store," they added.
However, the supermarket did not specify what the cause of the smell was.
Mr Wright, who shops at Tesco weekly, said some of his friends had switched to other local supermarkets as they could no longer stand the smell.
"There are fishy elements to the odour, it hits you like a hammer when you walk into the store," added Mr Wright.
"I have been tempted to shop elsewhere as it has really put me off," he said.
'Hold your breath'
Another regular customer, Janice Atkins, said she had been complaining to staff for at least three weeks.
"The worst spot is the entrance and the fruit and vegetable aisle, you have to hold your breath," Ms Atkins said.
"The smell of sewage is stomach-churning, but if you get as far as the dairy aisle, you are safe, as the smell dissipates.
"But not everyone gets that far."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk