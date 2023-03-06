Glastonbury murder inquiry: Third man arrested
A third person has been arrested over the suspected murder of an 89-year-old man in Somerset.
Emergency services found Frederick Burge's body at an address on George Street in Glastonbury at about 12:30GMT on 26 February.
A 44-year-old man has been has been arrested and taken into police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Two other men were arrested at the weekend on suspicion of murder but have since been released without charge.
Officers have been handing out leaflets and speaking to people in Glastonbury at the weekend as part of the investigation.
Det Insp Neil Meade said: "We have updated Mr Burge's family of today's latest development and continue to support them through a family liaison officer.
"We'd like to thank the public who stopped and spoke with officers this weekend and would like to renew our appeal urging anyone with important information to come forward."
