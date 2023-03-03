Pensioner killed in Glastonbury was 'loving and kind' man
- Published
An 89-year-old man who was killed in Glastonbury was "the best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world", his family says.
Frederick Burge was found dead at his home in the town at about 12:30 GMT on 26 February.
Police are treating his death as murder and have made two arrests.
In a statement, Mr Burge's family described him as a "loving, kind and charming man".
He had two children, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
'Cherished memories'
Mr Burge was that well known in Glastonbury it was "impossible" for him to walk through the town without bumping into someone he knew.
"We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife, Marina, and he is looking down on us," they said.
"We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always."
Mr Burge had "so many interests and loves", like cooking and gardening, his family said.
"His friendly smile would light up any room he was in and we will miss seeing that smile every day," they said.
'We love you dad, grandad, 'granf' - we will never forget you and we will be strong in your memory."
Mr Burge was last seen on 25 February at around 08:15 as he walked his Jack Russell along Northload Street and High Street.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One, aged 49, is in police custody, while the second, 41, has been released on bail.
Avon and Somerset Police officers will be in the town's Market Square this weekend, to appeal for witnesses.
Anyone who was in the George Street area on the weekend of 25 and 26 February, or might have seen or spoken to Mr Burge, has been urged to come forward.
Det Insp Neil Meade said: "We encourage residents and visitors to approach our officers and provide any information they may have, no matter how minor the detail may appear to be - it could be crucial to our investigation.
"Our investigation is continuing at pace, and we have carried out forensic examinations of the scene and continue to review CCTV and other footage from around the area."
