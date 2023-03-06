People 'worried about safety' at Yeovil bus station
A group representing bus users has said people are put off using a town's bus station as they fear for their safety.
Several street lights are not working in waiting areas at Yeovil bus station leading, local people have said, to an increase in anti-social behaviour.
The Yeovil Bus Users group said the station's appearance is encouraging drug use and vandalism.
The local council and police have confirmed they are aware of the issues and are working to address them.
Linda Snelling, from Somerset Bus Partnership and the Yeovil Bus Users group, said that people have to wait for buses in the evenings without any lighting which is causing "quite a lot of anxiety".
She said: "For a long time there has been no lighting at all.
"Recently we've had a spate of assaults in the town and locally near the bus station.
"It is putting people off. People are nervous about coming down here.
"The bus drivers and working staff around the bus station have to put up with it daily and it is a really uncomfortable atmosphere."
Miss Snelling said she was also concerned about the risk of falling.
"It's quite dangerous because getting on and off of buses, for the elderly... it's easy to trip and I'm really concerned about the impact it's having."
Buses of Somerset, which is run by First Bus, said: "We always place employee and passenger safety as a priority which is why all drivers are trained to act accordingly to any given situation and we take comments raised very seriously."
Miss Snelling, who also campaigns for better transport in that part of Somerset, said if something was not done then bus use would continue to fall and people would not come to Yeovil.
Yeovil bus station is maintained by South Somerset District Council which next month will be replaced by the new unitary Somerset Council.
In a joint statement, the district council and Somerset County Council confirmed that upgraded brighter, more efficient, LED lighting was on order and the maintenance team was working to ensure it would be installed as quickly as possible.
"Moving forward the new Somerset Council will assess what can be achieved realistically in terms of refurbishment within the available budget," the statement added.
Avon and Somerset Police also said it was "aware of public concerns" relating to antisocial behaviour and street-drinking in and around the town centre, especially close to the bus station.
"Such behaviour is not acceptable and we'd like to reassure people living and working in Yeovil that we are taking their concerns seriously and are proactively working to tackle the issue," they said.
