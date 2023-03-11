Bath: Senior citizens make film to tackle loneliness
More than 20 senior citizens have made a documentary about the train journeys of their youth, as a way of reducing loneliness.
The project Reconnecting Twerton, run by Bath City Football Club, hopes to get older people out and about.
The documentary Tickets Please was filmed by the group with the help of students from Bath Spa.
"These kinds of clubs are very important for people my age," Mike, a member of the group said.
"Boredom, loneliness and isolation is a recipe for depression," he added.
The documentary is sponsored by Great Western Railway and showcases the group members' memories of the train journeys of their youth.
Dolly remembers getting stuck in the train toilet once, and Mel remembers leaving Jamaica and seeing her new home Bath from the carriage window.
"I thought the houses were factories," Mel said. "Everything was so dull."
"We are very proud of everyone who has gone out of their comfort zone and really enjoyed working together as a team," Diana Latham, at Bath City FC Foundation, said.
"Because that is what film making is all about," she added.
The group has already planned their next production.
