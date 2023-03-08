Men fled onto roof after Nailsea cannabis factory found
Three men have been jailed after the discovery of a "large and sophisticated" cannabis factory.
Bristol Crown Court heard the men fled onto the roof of a Nailsea warehouse after their operation was uncovered.
Gerald Dosku, 26, from Wakefield, Keli Bicaku, 35, from Enfield and Bledar Bardhi, 32, of no fixed address, were each jailed for one and a half years.
The trio were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, to which they pleaded guilty.
The drugs found in the Coates Industrial Estate had an estimated street value of almost £200,000.
Police acted after a call from members of the public, with the force's specialist drone unit being the first on the scene.
The offenders fled onto the roof of the building in an attempt to evade capture, however the building was quickly surrounded.
They subsequently came down and were arrested, before being charged the following day.
Investigating officer Michael Clarke said: "This was a large and sophisticated set up. Drugs, and the crimes affiliated with them, have the ability to cause a great deal of harm and even ruin lives."
"It is great to have been able to disrupt their criminal operation, thanks to the sharp eyes of the local community, he added.
