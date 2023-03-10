Taunton puppy owner punched during dog theft
- Published
A man was assaulted in his home and his puppy was stolen during a robbery.
Tok, a 10-week-old chocolate-coloured French bulldog was forcibly taken from Pickeridge Close in Taunton, Somerset, on 16 February.
Police said two men went into the dog's home at about 10:30GMT. One of them punched Tok's owner, a man in his 60s, and the other took the dog.
Tok has a distinctive white stripe down the centre of his rib cage and anyone with information should call police.
Avon and Somerset Police has issued descriptions of the two robbers, both of whom were described as white men.
One man was described as being of medium build, clean shaven with black hair and he was wearing a quilted jacket.
The other, was aged roughly in his 50s, and was described as being about 5ft 8ins (1.7m) tall, slim and clean shaven. He was wearing a hat and a jacket with furry lining.
Police have released an image of two men seen in the area who officers are keen to speak to.
Both men were wearing dark-coloured clothing and wheeling a mountain bike.