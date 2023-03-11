Long Ashton: Man arrested after woman's sudden death
- Published
A man has been arrested following the sudden death of a woman.
Police were called to an address in Long Ashton, North Somerset, at around 12:50 GMT on Friday.
Paramedics had been attending an incident in Providence Lane and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and investigations into how she died are ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The man arrested in connection with the incident is currently in police custody.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"A cordon is currently in place while enquiries are carried out at the address.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area while these enquiries take place and residents are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns."