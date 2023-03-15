Glastonbury care home denied man visitors for nine days
- Published
A care home resident was denied having any visitors for nine days after his family was given the wrong advice.
The man, known as Mr D, has since died. He was admitted to St Benedict's Nursing Home in Glastonbury in 2022.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has told Somerset County Council to apologise to his family.
"Mr D missed visits when he was at his most vulnerable, both declining in his health and moving from hospital into an unknown care home," its report said.
The restriction also meant his family was not able to help him settle in "or indeed look at an alternative care home".
The council, which commissioned his placement at the home, said it had carried out the recommended actions.
Mr D entered the care home on St Benedict's Street on 9 February, and was "unwell" after leaving hospital, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The home refused to let family members visit for the first nine days, despite updated coronavirus restrictions allowing "essential care givers" to visit.
Wrong name
On 18 February, the care provider agreed to allow Ms C to visit her grandfather, who was now needing end-of-life care.
But his granddaughter reported a catalogue of neglect - including blood on the wall and "rude" staff, LDRS said.
In his room she found "his belongings unpacked, a blood stain and orange juice on the wall, a cracked sink and dirty toilet".
Ms C said one staff member was "rude and lacked empathy" during her visit and badmouthed other individuals in the care home.
Finally, Mr D's belongings were not packed up properly after his death, and a condolence card was sent to the family with the wrong name inside.
An investigation by the ombudsman concluded the care home had potentially breached numerous regulations from the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and subsequent regulations in 2014.
Specifically, it had "failed to provide acceptable care", including it had not "clearly communicated" with his family over visiting rights.
The care home had told the ombudsman it had "followed government guidance" over coronavirus and said it told Ms C a nominated person could visit, including if Mr D became distressed.
The management disputed her claims in the report about staff behaviour.
The ombudsman ordered the council to pay Ms C £500 to "acknowledge her unavoidable time, trouble, distress, uncertainty, and anger caused by the care provider's failures".
Somerset County Council said: "We can confirm that all recommended actions, including payment, were achieved by this council prior to the receipt of the ombudsman's letter, confirming they recorded a compliance outcome of remedy complete and satisfied."
