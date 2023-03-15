E-fit released after man grabs boy, 8, in Yeovil street
An e-fit has been released by detectives investigating a report that a man tried to grab an eight-year-old boy away from his mother in a street.
The man took hold of the boy, who was on his way to school, from a passing "dirty white" car on Monday 6 March, police said.
The incident happened on Cedar Grove in Yeovil just before 08:30 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said it wants to trace the man and hopes the e-fit "will jog someone's memory".
A police spokesperson added: "If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help we'd like to hear from you."
Mum shouted for help
The man had tried to pull the boy away from his mother, who also had another child in a pushchair with her, police said.
She held on to the boy and began shouting before the man drove off towards Preston Road.
The woman described the man as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders.
He had olive brown skin, dark-coloured hair in a quiff-style and a beard. The car had tinted rear windows.
Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are in touch with the boy's school, while reassurance patrols have been carried out.
No further incidents have been reported.
