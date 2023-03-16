Plan to build £97m Banwell bypass takes step forward
Plans to build a £97m bypass around a village have taken a huge step forward.
North Somerset Council's planning committee unanimously voted to grant planning permission to the proposed bypass around Banwell.
But the compulsory purchase orders which the council passed to secure the land for the route will still need to go through a public inquiry before work can begin.
The idea of building a bypass around the village stretches back decades.
The A371 passes through the heart of Banwell, narrowing down to a single lane in each direction and causing significant congestion and traffic issues, which it is hoped the bypass would solve.
But the idea has faced opposition from people in other villages, who fear the congestion problems will be passed on, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Last year, neighbouring Churchill Parish Council wrote to the prime minister asking him to stop the bypass.
The council hopes work on the bypass can start this year and vehicles could be on the new road in 2024.