Parks in Taunton to be managed by new town council
Green spaces are to be managed at a local level as part of the changes to local government in Somerset.
Somerset Council comes into effect on 1 April, replacing Somerset County Council and the four district councils.
Taunton will have its own town council with responsibility for allotments and grass cutting, play area maintenance, dog poo bins and litter picking.
Councillor Mike Rigby said: "I imagine this will be the beginning of the process, rather than the end."
Mr Rigby, who is portfolio holder for transport and digital, told the council's executive committee on 15 March that he expected other services would follow suit in the years ahead.
As of 1 April, the following parks will be under Taunton town council's control:
- Comeytrowe Park
- French Weir Park
- Galmington Park
- Goodland Gardens
- Greenway Recreation Ground
- Hamilton Gault Park
- Hawthorn Park
- Lyngford Park
- Priorswood Park
- Taunton Green
- Victoria Park
It will also take control of public toilets on Cannon Street, Castle Green, Victoria Street and within Vivary Park, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Funding from the unitary council's tax precept will be transferred to the town council as the base for the new financial year.
From April 2024, the town council will be able to raise its own precept to fund these services.
Other towns and parishes across Somerset are expected to make similar transfers of assets and responsibilities - such as Bridgwater's green spaces - to prevent over-centralisation under the new authority.
