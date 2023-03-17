Street crash: Woman dies and man arrested
A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a van.
The woman was involved in a collision with a blue Transit van at 17:20 GMT on Thursday on Green Lane Avenue in Street, Somerset.
The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, has been arrested and remains in police custody.
The woman is yet to be formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed. They are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
