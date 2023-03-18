Worle fire: Large blaze at Somerset industrial site
A "significant fire" has broken out among waste products at an industrial site in Somerset.
Avon Fire and Rescue said it was called to the fire on Lower Kewstoke Road, Worle, at 20:32 GMT on Saturday.
The fire service has advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
Four fire engines are currently dealing with the fire, the force said it was working with local police to control the area.
Photos on social media showed the flames illuminating the night sky over Worle.
