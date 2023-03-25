Yeovil roadwork delays cost businesses thousands in lost trade
Businesses in a Somerset town say they have lost tens of thousands of pounds in trade due to overrunning roadworks.
The Yeovil Refresh scheme on Westminster Street in the town was due to take 12 weeks but are still ongoing after 19 months.
Traders in the area said they have had no financial support from South Somerset District Council.
The council acknowledged the disruption and said the works should now be completed by the end of April.
Francesco Fierro, co-owner of Pizza Pasta Mondo, said he had been excited about the project at first, but said it had ended up costing his business between £30,000 and £40,000 in lost business.
The council told him there would be no compensation and no reduction in business rates for traders on the street.
Mr Fierro said: "I'm feeling very sad because after 15 years in Yeovil no one from the council has helped us even a little bit to get through this."
He said three meetings with the council had come to nothing.
Grant Parsons, owner of Braddicks and Trends, a tobacconist, gift shop and body piercing salon, said he had lost all passing trade.
"It's cost us a fortune, we've lost more than £30,000. It's only our reputation that has kept us going."
Mr Parson's said the council's handling of the situation had been "atrocious".
"There are no grants, there is no help - even the end date keeps moving."
Elsewhere, salon The Hair Company, was forced to shut up shop entirely due to the impact of the roadworks.
In a statement, the council said the delays had been in part due to its main contractor going into administration.
It said further delays were caused by the need to keep the street open during the works.
