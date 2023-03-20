Bath: Man arrested after car wedged outside hotel
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car became wedged against the basement windows of a historic hotel.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene outside the Francis Hotel in Queen Square, Bath, at about 04:45 GMT on Sunday.
A rescue crew freed one of the occupants of the Kia Picanto, while the second managed to get out on their own.
The man was released on unconditional bail while investigations continue.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash, including those who may have any dashcam or mobile phone footage.
The car remains stuck but the hotel is open as normal.
A member of staff at the hotel said the basement was used for storage and guest rooms had been unaffected.