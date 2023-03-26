London Marathon: Ironman triathlete 'honoured' to help man with MND
- Published
A triathlon champion has said she is honoured to help a man with motor neurone disease take on a marathon.
Chrissie Wellington, from Chew Valley in Somerset, will push Sam Perkins in his wheelchair during the London event in April.
Former triathlete Mr Perkins told Ms Wellington completing the race would be a dream come true.
He will be attached to a ventilator as they cross the finish line together.
Ms Wellington said: "To be able to help him achieve it will be one of the most pivotal moments in my life.
"All I ever wanted as an athlete was to use it as a platform, so if you can use it to support and help others than I'll feel like I've achieved a greater end.
"I'm honoured to be part of Sam's journey."
The four-time Ironman World Championship winner will be leading a support team which will include Mr Perkins' carer and doctor.
They will also take it in turns to push a spare ventilator and equipment in a buggy during the marathon.
Mr Perkins, who is a project manager from Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
He has lost all movement and needs a ventilator to keep him breathing due to the severely degenerative condition, which affects nerves in his brain and spinal chord.
He said: "As far as we are aware, I am the first person to attempt an assisted marathon while being completely reliant on a ventilator.
"I'm going [for it] but I might be a wreck by the end of it."
Ms Wellington said she jumped at the chance to support Mr Perkins in the challenge as she had a personal connection to MND.
'Moved and inspired'
"I've raised awareness around that as a professional athlete, so it's been an issue that's really touched my heart.
"Sam is such a phenomenal, inspirational person and, despite the ravaging effects of MND, he remains positive and optimistic.
"You can't fail to be moved and inspired by him," she said.
Ms Wellington added: "For me personally, it's an opportunity to enable someone else to achieve a life-long dream.
"It's not about me and it's not about my performance, and that's so refreshing."