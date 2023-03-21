Cheddar crash driver hunted after pedestrian injured
- Published
Police are hunting for a driver after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Cheddar.
The 37-year-old woman was using a crossing on Lower New Road when the collision happened at about 19:00 GMT on 11 March.
The driver, who headed off towards Wedmore Road, failed to stop at the scene.
The victim, who suffered a fractured pelvis, said one of the car's headlights was out, investigators said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
Follow BBC West onFacebook, TwitterandInstagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.