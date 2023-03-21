Cheddar crash driver hunted after pedestrian injured

Lower New Road, CheddarGoogle
The pedestrian sustained a broken pelvis in the collision

Police are hunting for a driver after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Cheddar.

The 37-year-old woman was using a crossing on Lower New Road when the collision happened at about 19:00 GMT on 11 March.

The driver, who headed off towards Wedmore Road, failed to stop at the scene.

The victim, who suffered a fractured pelvis, said one of the car's headlights was out, investigators said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.

