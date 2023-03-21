Collin Reeves: Ex-soldier who killed neighbours has jail term cut
- Published
An ex-soldier who killed his neighbours while their children slept upstairs has won an appeal to reduce his sentence.
Collin Reeves was found guilty of murdering Stephen and Jennifer Chapple at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, on 21 November 2021.
He originally received a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years.
But three appeal judges agreed the term was "excessive" and cut the minimum to 35 years. Reeves had been in a dispute with the Chapples over parking.
Sitting at the Court of Appeal in London, Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Kerr, and Judge Timothy Spencer handed down their ruling on Reeves' challenge at a hearing earlier.
Reeves, an ex-Royal Engineer stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, and Mr Chapple, 36, six times each in their home following the long-running parking row on the estate they both lived on.
He used a ceremonial dagger that had been given to him when he left the armed forces.
Senior Somerset coroner Samantha Marsh wrote to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to urge the army to stop giving out weapons as retirement gifts, in a prevention of future deaths report published earlier this month.
Reeves called the police shortly afterwards to confess to the killings, but later denied murder, claiming he was guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
But the jury at his eight-day trial at Bristol Crown Court disagreed and he was convicted of murder on 17 June 2022.
An appeal to increase his sentence failed in August 2022 when the Attorney General's Office (AGO) was asked to consider whether it should be referred to the unduly lenient sentence scheme, but it ruled the sentence did not meet the threshold.
