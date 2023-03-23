Karl Mitchell: Dad died in accident after being crushed
An inquest has concluded the death of a man who was crushed by machinery was an accident.
Karl Mitchell, from Taunton, was delivering a shipping container to a construction site at Shirehampton Primary School, in Bristol, for Titan Containers on 17 September 2021.
While operating the crane attached to the lorry he was crushed by a stabiliser leg.
A jury at Avon Coroners Court returned a verdict of accidental death.
The coroner, Dr Peter Harrowing, said he would write to two trade bodies to ensure they updated their training on how to use the lorries and that he'd write to the Secretary of State for Transport to raise his concerns over cranes already in use.
Mr Mitchell, a father of two, who was described as a "hard-working man" was a class one HGV driver for Titan Containers, and his job involved driving a lorry with a crane attached to it.
He had dropped off a storage container at the school and had begun stowing the four hydraulic stabiliser legs of the lorry when he became crushed between the front nearside leg and the vehicle.
'Trapped for more than 20 minutes'
The jury was told the unlocked rotating stabiliser leg was at an angle of approximately 80 degree from its downward position, contrary to the vertical locked position instructed by the operators manual supplied with the vehicle.
After Mr Michell became trapped efforts were made to free him by pressing an emergency button but it designed to stop the hydraulic arm moving rather than release pressure.
The 50-year-old became unconscious and went into cardiac arrest after being trapped for more than 20 minutes, the jury were told.
The fire service used a device dubbed the "jaws of life" to eventually prize apart the hydraulic leg apart and free Mr Mitchell.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital but died on 25 September from his injuries.
In a statement his wife had told the inquest that Mr Mitchell had spoken to her about intermittent problems with the lorry's legs.
Stuart Thorley, transport manager for Titan said he spoke to Mr Mitchell several times a week but that he did not recall Mr Mitchell reporting any faults.
There was an issue with a hydraulic leak on the leg which had been repaired in July 2021, the inquest was told.
The inquest heard from Ian Whittles, an inspector from the Health and Safety Executive who said he didn't find any mechanical or electrical faults on the vehicle that could have caused the incident.
He said there is a seven-step sequence for operating the legs and only one control should be used at a time.
In his report, he concluded: "Two controls had been operated at once, which would not been in accordance with the safe systems at work and it managed to catch Mr Mitchell unawares."
Mr Whittles said the risk assessment supplied by his employer, Titan Containers, was in line with BS EN Standards but it has since been updated to include specific warnings of the risk of fatality by crushing when deploying or retracting the legs.
All lorry loaded crane operators are required to be trained and accredited by an industry body but Mr Whittles said there was no formal monitoring to make sure procedures are followed across the industry as a whole.
As a result of Mr Mitchell's death, a training video has been created by the industry to specifically demonstrate the correct operation of the stabiliser legs.
The coroner said he would write to the trade bodies to ensure they update their training models to avoid crush injuries.
"If I don't receive a satisfactory response I will write a report to prevent future deaths recommending that they do so," he said.
The coroner went on to say that new vehicles made by British and European standards will be designed to not have a crush zone.
