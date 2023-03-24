Wincanton White Horse Hotel set for redevelopment

The White Horse has been closed since 2015
By Daniel Mumby
Local Democracy Reporting Service

A derelict hotel is set to be redeveloped after plans for new homes and a commercial unit were approved.

South Somerset District Council has agreed to revive The White Horse on Wincanton's High Street.

The Grade II listed building - which dates back to 1655 - is in a poor state of repair after its previous owner was declared bankrupt in 2015.

A local councillor urged the new owners to take action after reports of masonry falling into the road.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the newly-approved plans from White Hive Ltd will see the historic structure converted into 13 one and two-bedroom flats.

'Important heritage asset'

A small commercial unit will also be built on the ground floor.

The building is currently on Historic England's "at risk" register, and lies within the Wincanton conservation area - meaning any development must respect the character of the existing architecture.

A council spokesman said: "The benefits of bringing a Grade II-listed building on the High Street back into use… is a highly important consideration.

"The proposed uses of the building are the most viable option for bringing the building into re-use and the various proposed structural and other alterations would help ensure the long-term conservation of this important heritage asset."

