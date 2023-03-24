Castle Cary head-on crash victim named by police
A woman who died in a head-on collision in Somerset has been named.
The family of Jossette Kemery, 41, released an image of her after two cars collided near Castle Cary, on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the family, who had asked for time to grieve privately, were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Two other people who were injured in the crash remain in hospital, the force added.
The collision happened on the A371 near the junction with the A359.
Officers say investigations are continuing, and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police should come forward.
