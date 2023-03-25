Man and woman die in two-car crash in Somerset
Two people have died in a car crash in Somerset.
Emergency services were called to the A358 near Thornfalcon shortly before 15:55 GMT on Friday following a crash between two vehicles, police said.
A man and a woman who were in a black Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene and their next of kin have been informed.
The male driver of a blue Renault Megane travelling in the opposite direction suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, officers added.
The road was closed for several hours, but reopened overnight, a force spokesperson said.
Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses and people with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
