Somerset councils say goodbye with legacy gifts to community
Somerset's four district councils are marking the end of their nearly 50-year existence with legacy gifts to the local community.
They, along with Somerset County Council, are being disbanded on 1 April to be replaced by a new unitary authority called Somerset Council.
A dragon
Somerset West and Taunton Council has installed a 4-metre-high sculpture in Taunton High Street referencing the county's folklore.
The story goes that the people of Dinder, Dulcote and North Wootton were plagued by a dragon that ate children and livestock.
Monastic papers reported that Bishop Jocelyn went out and slew the dragon and the legend is celebrated every 50 years to prevent it from coming back to life.
The cedar-wood Taunton Dragon was created by local chainsaw artist Matthew Crabb.
It was after two trees, planted when the High Street was first pedestrianised in the 1970's, were removed having outgrown their brick planters.
The council also planted three new trees in the district in line with its three-for-one tree replacement policy.
Talking benches
Mendip District Council has installed seven Talking Benches to encourage people to sit and chat, in Glastonbury, Nunney, Shepton Mallet, Street, Walton, Frome and Wells.
Councillor Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council, said: "It's good to talk and important to share.
"We must be kind and look out for each other and try to make a difference.
"I truly hope that these benches provide much comfort, both physical and emotional, over the years ahead."
Cash for halls
Twenty-six rural village and community halls have received £500,000 between them as a legacy from Sedgemoor District Council.
They were each given a commemorative plaque too.
Councillor Duncan McGinty, leader of Sedgemoor District Council said: "As a rural area, we know that the village or community hall is often the heartbeat of that community; from art classes to Zumba, halls host a whole myriad of activities for their communities.
"We wanted to make sure that we could help our halls in the last days of Sedgemoor District Council, to make sure that they continue to provide such a vital part of life for many residents."
Sedgemoor District Council is also planting a time capsule and oak tree in Apex Park in Burnham-on-Sea to mark the ending of the authority.
Oak tree
South Somerset District Council opted to plant an oak tree earlier in March at Penn Hill Park, near Yeovil's Octagon Theatre.
A plaque was also installed "in celebration of the achievements of South Somerset District Council over the past 50 years," according to a spokesperson.