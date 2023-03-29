Somerset: Former teacher jailed for indecent images of children
- Published
A former teacher has been jailed after 4,840 indecent images of children were found on his devices.
David Jordan, from North Somerset, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Tuesday at Bristol Crown Court.
Police investigated the 72-year-old, who previously taught in Cardiff, after receiving intelligence from a social media company.
A search of his Hutton home revealed several incriminating mobile phones, laptops and memory cards.
More than 2,000 of the images were deemed to be of the most serious kind.
Evidence was also found that Jordan, of Church Lane, had shared three indecent videos of children with other people.
There was no evidence to suggest Jordan was directly involved in the abuse of any children.
'Abhorrent offending'
Det Con Lucinda Darby from Avon and Somerset Police said: "In each of the images David Jordon downloaded and shared is a victim of horrific child sexual abuse.
"His offending is abhorrent, and we are grateful to have been alerted to his online behaviours."
Jordan pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of distributing indecent videos of children.
Det Con Darby added: "This was a complex investigation which we have worked tirelessly on over the course of two years, and I hope the outcome reassures people we take reports of such offending seriously and the outcome deters anyone who thinks they will not be caught."