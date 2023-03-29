Bridgwater murder inquiry: Victim was 'devoted' to community
- Published
Neighbours of an elderly woman fatally wounded at her home have described her as a "devoted member of the community".
A murder investigation was launched on Monday after the woman, aged in her 80s, died after sustaining serious injuries at the property in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, at about 17:45 BST.
Police had initially attended following reports of a burglary in progress.
The victim, named locally as Bez Purdy, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident at around 20:40 BST on Monday
In a tribute, neighbours said: "Having been lucky enough to have known Bez as a close family friend for over 20 years we were devastated to learn of her passing late on Monday afternoon.
"Bez was charismatic person and a devoted member of our community having been our church warden for as long as we can remember.
"Our best memories of Bez were having daily chats over the church wall and her unsuspecting dry sense of humour."
Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem to determine cause of death would be conducted.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.