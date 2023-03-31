Structurally unsound Taunton footbridge 'unviable' to repair
A structurally unsound bridge in Taunton town centre could soon be demolished, the council has said.
Somerset West and Taunton Council shut the footbridge in Goodland Gardens in November last year "until further notice" for repairs.
An inspection in February revealed significant weaknesses to the joists and concluded the structure was "not viable for repair".
The bridge could cost £400,000 if the council decides to replace it.
Councillor Mike Rigby, who holds the portfolio for economic development, planning and transport, announced the news in a report for the full council in Taunton on Tuesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'End of life'
Mr Rigby said in the report: "The pedestrian bridge over the River Tone at Goodland Gardens was closed at the end of November following a routine inspection, which found significant structural weakness in the bridge joists."
He continued: "A further inspection took place and the full structural report confirms the bridge is at the end of its life and not viable to repair.
"Given that the bridge cannot be repaired we are planning to have it removed."
The district council is due to be replaced by the new Somerset unitary authority on 1 April.
Its successor will need to obtain consent for the works from a number of statutory bodies including the Environment Agency.
Mr Rigby said: "We are seeking costs to replace the bridge in order that councillors can decide whether to replace it.
"At this stage, it should be anticipated that any replacement would cost at least £400,000."