'Culture of fear' around school inspections
- Published
The head of an education trust has called for changes to the way school inspections are carried out in the wake of the death of a headteacher.
John Abbott, of the Richard Huish Trust in Somerset, has called for a "root and branch review" and reform of Ofsted.
Mr Abbott said the "bluntness" of single-word descriptions of schools was "not particularly helpful".
Ofsted has acknowledged inspections "can be challenging" but they said they aim to conduct them with sensitivity.
Mr Abbott's comments come after Reading headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report.
Her family has blamed her death on the "intolerable pressure" of the inspection, which downgraded her primary school to "inadequate".
Mr Abbott, chief executive of the trust which runs six schools and a sixth form, said the news "rippled through" school leaders and he was approached with concerns about what had happened.
The trust has now decided to stop using Ofsted branding and reports in its marketing out of concern over the pressure the inspection system puts on staff.
'Out of kilter'
"The bluntness of a single-word descriptor to describe the standards in a particular school - we don't think that's particularly helpful for all parties, including parents," said Mr Abbott.
"What they really want to know is, is my child safe, are they going to thrive and is this a good place for my son and daughter to study, and I'm not sure for some of those things that an Ofsted report provides that."
He said that there was currently a "culture of fear" around Ofsted inspections and that led to some schools doing things to pass the inspection rather than making decisions that were best for pupils.
"We do think that Ofsted has a role to play but what we are concerned about is that role has become less clear about how it's being delivered and the consequences and the way it is being operated seems to have created a culture that is not broadly helpful in the education sector," he added.
"I think it needs someone to say how helpful is having four grade descriptors?
"How much value are we adding to the system of education?
"That's not saying that there should not be some form of inspection but the balance has got all out of kilter."
Earlier this month, teachers and headteachers handed a petition to the government calling for Ofsted to be replaced.
The Department for Education said inspections are "hugely important" and "a legal requirement".
A spokesperson said: "They provide independent, up-to-date evaluations on the quality of education, safeguarding and leadership which parents greatly rely on to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child."
Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman called Ms Perry's death "a tragedy" and said inspectors are all former or serving school leaders and understand the vital work head teachers do and the pressures they are under.
"As teachers, school leaders and inspectors we all work together in the best interests of children - and I'm sure that principle will frame all discussions about the future of inspection," she added.
