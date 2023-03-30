Memorial to Somerset Falklands War victim rededicated
A memorial to a former Army cadet who lost his life during the Falklands War in 1982 has been rededicated.
Andrew Barr, 21, was a cadet at Cannington platoon which merged with the Bridgwater branch of the cadets at the end of 2022.
Since his plaque was at the old base, it has now been moved and rededicated.
"It was only right and proper that we took it with us and rededicated it in Andrew's memory," said Col Steve Kendall.
Andrew left the cadets in 1976 and joined the Royal Navy, serving for six years before his death.
He was one of 22 who died when the ship was attacked by Argentinian aircraft.
Col Kendall said it was important to keep Andrew's memory alive.
"It's also so cadets can look into the past and see what their colleagues did in the past and remember them for the future," he added.
"Many of our cadets do go on to a public service career.
"We like to think we equip young people for life.
"It's a harsh reminder that life does sometimes bring tragedy with it as well," he said.
