Missing Radstock sign found 150 miles away from home
A town sign which went missing a year ago has been found 150 miles away from where it belongs.
Cornwall Council member James Mustoe spotted the "Welcome to Radstock" sign in a bush during a litter picking session.
Mr Mustoe found the sign belonging to Somerset's 'historic mining town' of Radstock, in St Austell, Cornwall.
"It was quite a discovery - I hope that the mystery can be unravelled," Mr Mustoe said.
He was taking part in a litter pick for Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean with Cornwall Council colleague Richard Pears.
They made the unusual discovery at the top of Tregorrick Road in St Austell.
'Something completely different'
"I spotted a large sign lying upside down in the undergrowth and we pulled it out," said Mr Mustoe.
"We thought it was likely to be a temporary highways sign that someone had misplaced, but no, this was something completely different.
"Welcome to Radstock - a town 150 miles away!," he added.
Mr Mustoe contacted Radstock Town Council and they told him they had lost it more than a year ago, but had given up searching for it.
They have since replaced it with a new sign but the council will be transporting it back to Somerset on Wednesday.
"I would love to know how it got there. I bet it has a great story behind it," Mr Mustoe said.
"But I am glad it will make it's way home," he added.
