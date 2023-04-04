Timothy Schofield misconduct hearing to be fast-tracked
A police force says a misconduct hearing into a civilian staff member found guilty of child sexual offences will happen soon.
Sarah Crew, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, said she intends to personally oversee the hearing for Timothy Schofield.
On Monday a jury found Schofield guilty of 11 counts involving a boy.
Ms Crew said the force had acted "robustly" when the allegations came to light.
Schofield, 54, from Bath, had denied 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, he was working for Avon and Somerset Police at the time of the offences.
Jurors at Exeter Crown Court returned a majority 10-2 guilty verdict of all charges.
'Arrested immediately'
In a statement released after the verdict, Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation was "immediately launched" when officers were first informed of the alleged offences in December 2021.
"The defendant was arrested on the same day. Within 48-hours of the allegations being reported, he was charged with criminal offences to appear in court."
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol's John Darvall, Ms Crew said Avon and Somerset Police had taken action quickly when criminal proceedings began.
"What I've got to say to the public is before those allegations came to light there was no indication, no previous, no intelligence," she said.
"When they [the allegations] did, we responded really, really robustly. We're the ones that investigated that case, we're the ones who got it to trial, we're the ones who got that result.
"And that individual, who was not in a public-facing role, was not a police officer."
When asked why a misconduct hearing had not taken place already, Ms Crew said it was important police disciplinary procedures did not interfere with court cases.
"Sometimes if you hold the misconduct process early the result - let's say in this case it would have been dismissal - that could be prejudicial to the jury's decision making in the criminal trial," she said.
She said there were "already dates going in the diary" to have the misconduct hearing now the court case involving Schofield had concluded.
"I anticipate for me to hear that case, as the Chief Constable, to be able to deal with it," Ms Crew said, adding it would be a "fast-track" case.
"The evidence has to be incontrovertible [for a fast-track case] and a crown court conviction is pretty incontrovertible. So that will be coming before me soon."
She said although all officers and civilian staff go through vetting the process was not "100% fool proof" if somebody has no criminal record or indications of possible offending.
