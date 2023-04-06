Police seek man over 'road rage' attack near Bath
A lorry driver suffered facial injuries in a suspected road rage attack in a Somerset village.
The victim, 22, was attacked inside the Spar store in High Street, Batheaston, before being dragged outside and repeatedly punched and kicked.
The attack took place at about 08:20 GMT on 7 March and left the victim needing hospital treatment.
Police believe the attack was linked to a road rage incident that took place around 20 minutes beforehand.
It occurred on the A4 London Road and involved a silver Transit van pulling in front of the victim's lorry, prompting him to sound his horn.
Investigators believe the van was being driven by the suspect of the following attack, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force has now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is described as white, in his mid-40s to mid-50s, slim and with a ginger beard.
He was wearing green cargo trousers, a grey hooded top and a grey or khaki beanie hat.
The silver transit van had ladders on the roof.
At one point during the assault, a woman in a red car stopped to shout at the attacker, and police are seeking to identify her.
She may have information that could help the investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.