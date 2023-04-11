Basel plane crash victims' relatives gather to pay respects
More than 100 people gathered at the site of a plane crash in Switzerland in 1973 to remember their lost relatives.
It was 50 years on Monday since the crash that killed 108 people, many of whom were mothers from Somerset heading for a shopping trip to Basel.
Nearly 140 people boarded the Invicta Airlines flight 435 at Bristol Airport, but as the plane came in to land in Basel, it encountered a huge snowstorm.
After two unsuccessful landing attempts, it crashed into a hill.
The 50th anniversary of the crash was marked at a special service of remembrance, held at the site where it happened.
The plane broke into pieces, killing 104 passengers and four crew members, including both pilots.
Just 35 passengers survived, along with two members of cabin crew, one of whom managed to escape uninjured.
The British ambassador to Switzerland gave a speech at the service.
Services of remembrance were also held at churches in Congresbury, Wrington, Axbridge and Cheddar.
Many relatives of those who died attended the service, as well as people who helped in the rescue.
Malcolm Brooks, from Wrington, lost his mother Rosemary in the crash, when she was aged 54.
"My two daughters are in their 40s, yet they never met their grandma," he said.
"She was the kindest person. Part of me is here with her, yet we did not get the chance to say goodbye, she left and never came back."
Beverly Wood's mum, Hazel Lane from Cheddar, survived the crash, but died in 2007.
"I am remembering my mum and all the others," Ms Wood said.
"I can't imagine how it felt when the plane came down - it is difficult to imagine."
