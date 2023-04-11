Bath rape victim praised for 'resilience' as attacker jailed
A man who raped a woman he met on a night out has been jailed for nearly eight years.
Antony Brown-Jones denied raping his victim at a holiday lodge in Bath, but was found guilty following a trial.
Police praised his victim for her "resilience and bravery" in helping bring him to justice.
She told the court via a personal statement: "I was drunk, I was unconscious. I would never have consented."
Sentencing the 30-year-old to seven years and six months in prison, Judge Martin Picton said the attack was "animalistic" and "inhumane".
Bristol Crown Court was told the attack carried out by Brown-Jones, of Rugeley, Staffordshire, took place in September 2020.
'Massive impact'
In a statement read out in court ahead of the sentencing on 5 April, his victim said: "[Brown-Jones] felt entitled to do what he wanted and I was not in a position to defend myself.
"This investigation has had a massive impact over the past two years on me and my family.
"I also know it is going to have a massive impact on him, because of what he has done and the sentence that will be passed.
"I am not an unkind or malicious person, but he needs to be punished and I would like to thank the jury for the decision they have come to."
Det Con Jon Oakey said: "This was a disgusting attack on a defenceless young woman who at the time was unable to consent to having sex.
"Together, with our partners, we have provided her with support but I don't underestimate the impact the attack has had.
"While the victim does not remember the incident, it's clear the trauma of knowing what happened is just as significant.
"I'd like to thank her for the support she has shown our investigation - it's because of the strength and resilience she has shown that a dangerous rapist is now in prison."
Brown-Jones must serve two thirds of his custodial sentence before being considered for parole and will also be on the sex offenders register for life.
