Eurovision postcards to feature UK and Ukrainian landmarks
Ukrainian landmarks will feature in the digital postcards used to introduce Eurovision acts.
Liverpool is hosting the competition after the UK's Sam Ryder came second to Ukraine, which cannot host the competition because of the ongoing war.
It will still feature prominently through short filmed clips, which will feature an equivalent UK landmark and one from participating countries.
Stonehenge and the Angel of the North will represent British heritage.
The footage in Ukraine was captured using drone technology and 360-degree cameras.
Ukraine won last year's contest, but was unable to host the event as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.
Across the 37 digital postcards, 111 locations will be featured and the clips will be set to music by Dmytro Shurov, a Ukrainian musician and composer based in Kyiv.
In each postcard, the three locations will be connected by the same theme, such as castles, street art, ports, beaches, rivers and lakes.
TV production company Windfall Films worked in collaboration with Ukrainian film company 23/32 Films to organise shoots and secure aerial filming permits for the war-torn country.
Sarah Cherniavskyi, executive producer for 23/32 Films, says: "We are pleased to participate in this project and to show that shooting of every difficulty level is still possible in Ukraine.
"This year's Eurovision, despite not happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, will have our country in its heart."
Rachel Ashdown, BBC lead commissioner for Eurovision, said: "The creative concept for the postcards is much anticipated by fans every year.
"They are the perfect way to introduce each act to the combined 160 million people watching across the globe."
She added: "As well as the UK, Ukraine and participating countries being 'united by music', viewers will be surprised to see what else unites us too."
Ukraine will be represented by electronic music duo Tvorchi with their song Heart of Steel, while Londoner Mae Muller will fly the flag for the UK with I Wrote A Song.
Eurovision will hold semi-finals on 9 and 11 May with the grand final to be held on 13 May.
