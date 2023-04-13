Man jailed after Burnham-on-Sea roof standoff with police
- Published
A man has been sent to prison after a standoff on the roof of a property.
Police attended an address in Burnham-on-Sea on 6 April to trace Aaron Weeks, 42, for breach of court bail.
He was found on the roof of a property and nearby homes were evacuated.
Weeks was arrested and found guilty of harassment without violence and assault by beating at Bristol Magistrates' Court. He has been jailed for 20 weeks, given an 18-month restraining order and told to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
Avon and Somerset Police said roofs, chimneys and cabling were damaged on properties on Abingdon Street and structural safety checks would need to be carried out before some residents could return.
