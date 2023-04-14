Jobs boost after Somerset warehouse development approved
New jobs will be created at a site near the M5 after plans for a warehouse and distribution centre were approved.
Sedgemoor District Council has backed Cubex Land Ltd's proposed development on land near Pillmore Lane, Somerset.
In one of its final actions before being abolished due to the introduction of the new Somerset Council on 1 April, Sedgemoor District Council has given the plans its support.
Construction for the new site could begin later in the year.
The developer said the plans would be a "substantial investment" in the local area and "stimulate economic growth".
The site is on land at the northern edge of Highbridge, near the town's Aldi supermarket and Travelodge hotel.
It is also close to a 248-home development which is expected to be completed by the autumn and is allocated for employment use in the council's Local Plan.
A total of 170 car parking spaces will be provided on site, including 34 charging spaces for electric vehicles, as well as parking for 88 lorries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The warehouse will provide nearly 14,500 sq m of employment space but UMC Architects, representing the applicant, has not confirmed how many new jobs would be created, or if any companies were currently interested in occupying the site.
A spokesman said: "The proposals… represent a substantial investment to the area and in particular, the development will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic growth with the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations."
