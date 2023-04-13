Teenager knifed in back at Weston-super-Mare station
A teenage boy needed hospital treatment after being knifed in the back at Weston-super-Mare train station.
The stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two groups of youths at about 18:45 BST on Saturday.
Up to 12 people were involved, British Transport Police (BTP) said, causing members of the public to flee the station, which was busy at the time.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the stabbing and anyone who has footage of the fight to contact them.
Det Con Stephen Redmond said: "Incidents like this one, while extremely serious, are rare and we work tirelessly to bring about a charge and conviction to send a clear message that extreme violence will not be tolerated.
"I urge anyone who knows any of the people involved, or has any information about the incident, to come forward."
