Woman arrested after baby's body found at Yeovil recycling centre

Waste and recycling centre in Lufton Trading EstateGoogle
The newborn baby's body was found at a waste and recycling centre in Lufton Trading Estate

A woman has been arrested after a newborn baby was found dead at a recycling centre.

Police were called just after 14:30 BST on Wednesday after a staff member found the body of a girl at a recycling centre in Lufton Trading Estate, in Yeovil.

They then attended a vacant property in Yeovil and a woman was arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was a "very sad and distressing incident".

Investigations are ongoing.

