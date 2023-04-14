Pair released after baby's body found at Yeovil waste centre
- Published
Two people arrested after a newborn baby's body was found at a private recycling centre have been released while police inquiries continue.
The body of the girl was found at a facility on Lufton Trading Estate, in Yeovil on Wednesday afternoon.
A woman, in her 20s, was later arrested at a vacant property in Yeovil, while a man, in his 30s, was held on Thursday.
Both were detained on suspicion of concealing a birth, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Det Insp Ben Lavender said: "This is a very sad and distressing incident.
"We don't yet know what has happened and are treating the baby's death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.
"In the meantime, it was necessary to arrest a woman, and later a man, in order to interview them under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards.
"Medical support was put in place while the woman was in custody."
He said that inquiries were continuing, but the results of post-mortem tests were not expected to be revealed for some time.
"I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event," Det Insp Lavender added.
