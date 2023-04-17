Chard sewer surveys to close two key roads
Two roads through a town centre are to close to traffic for sewer maintenance.
Sections of Glynswood and Furnham roads in Chard will be shut daily from 09:30 to 15:30 BST from 17 April until 5 May.
Wessex Water has apologised for any inconvenience during the "essential" works. A diversion for the Glynswood closure will use Glynswood, Crimchard, Helliers Road and Fore Street.
For the Furnham Road closure, motorists will be directed along Victoria Avenue, the A30 and A358 Furnham Road.
