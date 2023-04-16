A36 crash: Seven people injured in multi-vehicle collision
Seven people have been injured, including two seriously, in a four-car collision near Claverton.
Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the A36 between Brassknocker Hill and Bathwick Hill after the vehicles collided on at about 21:15 BST on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man and a woman suffered serious injuries, with five others also hurt.
The road remained closed until about 10:00 on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the crash involved a white Ford Puma, blue BMW and two Ford Fiestas, one grey and the other blue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact the force.
