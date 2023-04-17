A36 crash: Woman dies following multi-vehicle collision
- Published
A woman has died following a four-car collision in Somerset.
She was one of seven people injured in the crash near Claverton on Saturday.
Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the A36 between Brassknocker Hill and Bathwick Hill after the vehicles collided at about 21:15 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said the woman's family had been informed and were being supported by a specially-trained officer.
A police spokesperson said the crash involved a white Ford Puma, blue BMW and two Ford Fiestas, one grey and the other blue.
At least two people remain in hospital, they added.
The road remained closed until about 10:00 on Sunday.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact the force.
