Plans for KFC drive-thru in Somerset could be approved
- Published
A KFC drive-thru could soon be built on a business park in Somerset if plans are approved.
The Westpark 26 business park, near the A38 in Somerset, already includes a number of outlets including McDonalds, Costa Coffee and Subway.
Summerfield Developments (SW) Ltd has now applied to add a KFC drive-thru into the development which will occupy a vacant plot near the main road.
Somerset Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals by summer.
Summerfield Developments estimates the new outlet will create up to 30 jobs for local people - comprising 18 part-time and 12 full-time positions.
If approved, the restaurant and drive-thru would be constructed on the eastern part of the site, with the remainder being allocated for 32 car parking spaces (including two disabled spaces) and a number of electric vehicle charging points.
The area around the Chelston roundabout is expected to see increased commercial activity in the coming years, with numerous new or enhanced business facilities being proposed.
Westpark 26 was given permission to expand westwards (towards the Jurston Fields housing development) in August 2022, with permission also being given in July to extend the join the park up with the former K. S. Coles site off the B3187 Taunton Road.
A separate business park, including a major charging hub for electric vehicles, is planned to be built on the north side of the A38 Chelston Link Road, which connects Wellington to junction 26 of the M5.
The new unitary Somerset Council will make a decision on the KFC proposals later in the year.
