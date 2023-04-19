Motorcyclist killed in Clapton-in-Gordano crash
A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services were called to Naish Hill, in Clapton-in-Gordano, North Somerset, after the crash at 13:15 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist died as he was being taken to hospital by ambulance. The man's family are being offered support.
The road, which runs over the M5 motorway, was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam or video footage.
