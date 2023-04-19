Temporary traffic lights to be removed after two years
Temporary traffic lights will be removed from a key road two years after they were installed.
Since July 2021, motorists travelling on the A30 have faced delays at Crawley Farm, between Chard and Yarcombe on the Devon-Somerset border.
Devon County Council installed the lights following a landslip that threatened the eastbound carriageway.
The council confirmed it would be fixing the problem in the autumn, at an estimated cost of £400,000.
The A30 serves as the main road between Chard and Honiton, as well as providing a crucial diversionary route when the A303 around Ilminster is congested.
A council spokesman said the lights were in place to keep people safe and away from the road edge.
"We are currently progressing designs for a stabilisation scheme which we anticipate will be completed and the road re-opened in early autumn," he said.
"Our current estimate is around £400,000, which includes things like surveys, geotechnical investigations, design, land agreement and construction costs.
"The traffic lights are a temporary measure and will be removed on completion of the stabilisation work."
